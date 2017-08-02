There is more to me than my beauty, says Nandi Mngoma

Nandi Mngoma is set to challenge the stereotype of what it means to be beautiful as a woman as the new face of Lux beauty products, following in the footsteps of Basetsana Kumalo, Khanyi Dhlomo and Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

The deal is a massive one for Nandi who earlier this year returned to the spotlight after giving birth to a baby boy. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nandi said her new gig helped put the spotlight on the true value of a woman's beauty, something she had to learn for herself.

"The message of beauty resonates with me because it looks to highlight both the outward and inward beauty of women. Coming from a background of having done pageants but realising there is more to me as a woman (than my beauty), I am excited to partner with the team to encourage women to realise their beauty, inside and out," she said.

The partnership comes in the wake of Nandi signing a deal with New York-based talent management agency, EGM NY, and several tours overseas. But her busy schedule can take its toll.

She said that she was able to overcome the strain of being a businesswoman, musician, TV personality and new mom by following simple tips of drinking lots of water, looking after her skin and using cream to moisturise.