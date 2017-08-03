From soccer player to singer and actor, Dumi was a triple threat gone too soon

The news of the sudden death of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has left the country shocked. Dumi was more than just an actor, having showcased his soccer skills and later his singing talent.

The multi-talented star died in hospital on Thursday morning after being shot in an attempted hijacking hours earlier in Tembisa.

Tributes poured in as many mourned a life filled with potential that was taken too soon. Not only did Dumi steal the hearts of South Africans on the soccer pitch but his persistence to make it in life saw him pick himself up after a car accident ended his soccer career.

Before then, Dumi was known to many as a promising striker who played for SuperSport United.