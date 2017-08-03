From soccer player to singer and actor, Dumi was a triple threat gone too soon
The news of the sudden death of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has left the country shocked. Dumi was more than just an actor, having showcased his soccer skills and later his singing talent.
The multi-talented star died in hospital on Thursday morning after being shot in an attempted hijacking hours earlier in Tembisa.
Tributes poured in as many mourned a life filled with potential that was taken too soon. Not only did Dumi steal the hearts of South Africans on the soccer pitch but his persistence to make it in life saw him pick himself up after a car accident ended his soccer career.
Before then, Dumi was known to many as a promising striker who played for SuperSport United.
After his rising soccer career came to an abrupt halt, he poured himself into music. This passion saw him try out for Idols SA season eight.
His bright personality and melodic voice made him a firm favourite on the singing competition. He only made it to top 18, but at that stage, the world knew he was talented and the short stint on Idols opened an unlikely door for him.
Straight after Idols, without any experience, Dumi was quickly snatched up by Rhythm City, in which he would play the role of Sfiso.
Proving his multi-faceted abilities, Dumi quickly became a loved actor.
Speaking to e.tv, the actor said that the character had taken him on a journey of self-discovery.
"Idols helped to pave this new path. After leaving Idols I received a call from the Rhythm City production house to audition for the role of Sfiso and I landed it. My character’s story took me on a journey of self-discovery that helped me to unveil my pain and deal with it," he said.
Now, as we mourn the loss of Dumi after he was murdered, we can only remember his talents.
