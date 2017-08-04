Congrats! Letoya Makhene is pregnant

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene has confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Tshepo Leeuw are expecting a bundle of joy.

Letoya confirmed the news to Drum magazine, where she is pictured showing off her baby bump.

The actress revealed to the publication that she was ecstatic about the unexpected blessing and that she is in her third trimester.

"This young soul I'm carrying is a beautiful surprise. We spoke of him when we discussed our plans of marriage, children and our future," she said.

She also took to Instagram to share her happiness with fans. "I believe that God sent you into my life to give me something to fight for, to show me there is love in this world, to give me hope and to bring me joy, all the proof in God I need is in you, you are a gift from the heavens."

Letoya and Tshepo, who have been dating for three years are evidently besotted with each other, and have not been shy to flaunt it on social media.