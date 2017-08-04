TshisaLIVE

Congrats! Letoya Makhene is pregnant

04 August 2017 - 11:54 By TshisaLIVE
Letoya Makhene and Tshepo Leeuw.
Letoya Makhene and Tshepo Leeuw.
Image: Via Letoya Makhene

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene has confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Tshepo Leeuw are expecting a bundle of joy. 

Letoya confirmed the news to Drum magazine, where she is pictured showing off her baby bump. 

The actress revealed to the publication that she was ecstatic about the unexpected blessing and that she is in her third trimester. 

"This young soul I'm carrying is a beautiful surprise. We spoke of him when we discussed our plans of marriage, children and our future," she said. 

She also took to Instagram to share her happiness with fans. "I believe that God sent you into my life to give me something to fight for, to show me there is love in this world, to give me hope and to bring me joy, all the proof in God I need is in you, you are a gift from the heavens."

Letoya and Tshepo, who have been dating for three years are evidently besotted with each other, and have not been shy to flaunt it on social media. 

A king with his queen...👑 #BlackLove 🌷

A post shared by Dr Makhene (@letoyamakhene) on

Most read

  1. Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Masilela 'fought for his life' after being shot in attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  3. Tsekeleke's painful death: 'There was nothing more to cut - he was screaming ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Simz thought Dumi would live, that he'd come out of surgery': Masilela ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives
Thousands march in Jerusalem's gay pride parade

Related articles

  1. From widow to widow: Ayanda Ncwane sends powerful message to Simz TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Lerato Mvelase takes on house music with new song Themba TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper mocked for declaring himself 'Africa’s finest’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Ladies, Major League’s Bandile is single and ready to mingle TshisaLIVE
  5. 'It's like being made the main chick' - Donovan replaces Phat Joe on RGB TshisaLIVE
X