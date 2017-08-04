TshisaLIVE

Ladies, Major League’s Bandile is single and ready to mingle

04 August 2017 - 09:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Major League's Bandile is looking for someone who is motivated like him.
Major League's Bandile is looking for someone who is motivated like him.
Image: Via Bandile's Instagram

He's one half of the Major League twins and one of the most talented musicians in Mzansi. And guess what, ladies? Bandile Mbere is single!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at his unveiling as a new ambassador for Status deodorant this week, Bandile confirmed that he was single and said that his hectic schedule as a musician and businessman meant that he struggled to enter a romantic relationship.

"I am very busy at the moment so I am not in a relationship and I'm taking it easy for now," he said.

He said that he was also "looking for the right person" at the moment before settling down.

"I'm just trying to find the right person. Someone who will make me happy. I am looking but I am not in a hurry," he said.

He added that he was looking for someone who had drive and had similar interests to him.

The muso has made headlines over the last year with reports of him serenading a number of women, including Jimmy Tau's alleged ex-fiancée Sizakhele Manonga. He later denied he was in a relationship with Sizakhele in an interview with TshisaLIVE.

Most read

  1. Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Masilela 'fought for his life' after being shot in attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  3. Tsekeleke's painful death: 'There was nothing more to cut - he was screaming ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Simz thought Dumi would live, that he'd come out of surgery': Masilela ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for kwaito musician Tsekeleke
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela

Related articles

  1. George Lebese: My life changed after abuse accusations TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Masilela 'fought for his life' after being shot in attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Tsekeleke found love after we prayed'- Pastor Mboro TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes crazy over Euphonik's 'home wrecker' comments TshisaLIVE
  5. Tsekeleke's painful death: 'There was nothing more to cut - he was screaming ... TshisaLIVE
X