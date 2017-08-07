Bonang on betrayal: Once you have felt it move forward

Bonang Matheba's rise to stardom and journey to becoming a formidable force in the entertainment industry has not been a walk in the park.

Speaking at the swanky launch party of her book, Bonang: From A To B on Thursday night, the Top Billing presenter spoke about how she dealt with betrayal over the past 13 years in her professional and personal life.

Bonang also shared how to deal with heartbreak and betrayal, no matter the situation.

"Accept it. Feel it. Embrace it. Cry the tears and feel the pain, know how it feels so you never have to go back there. Once you have felt it, move forward," she said.

B said she had learnt that it is up to you to teach people how to treat you. "What you give out to the universe, you get back. So if you invest grief, sorrow and pain, you will get back grief, sorrow and pain," she said.

Bonang said she chose to rather learn from the experience, take the good out of it and move forward.

She said that there were some people who would rather choose to let such situations consume them and therefore would not move on.

Bonang's book has been a major talking point among fans over the past two weeks.

A chapter from the book where Bonang revisited being in an alleged abusive relationship went viral last week. She also revealed that she cut Somizi out of her life because he apparently became friends with her ex-boyfriend.

"It took me a while to eventually leave that relationship, and years after I had, Somizi, who was my friend, suddenly became friends with my ex. The same one whose violence towards me he had witnessed. That's when I knew he had to go. I couldn't trust him anymore so I cut him out of my life," she revealed.

The memoir also got major backlash on social media for being poorly edited and filled with 'grammatical errors.

"We will be the sacrificial lambs. We will take the rubbish so that those [black girls'] that come after us don't have to," Bonang told TshisaLIVE.