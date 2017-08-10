Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie divorce 'on hold' - reports

Almost a year since Brangelina announced that they had officially split, international reports claim that divorce proceedings have slowed down.

According to US Weekly its sources claim that the divorce is "off" because nothing has been done in months.

"They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to," the publications source said.

Another source apparently said that Angelina was still madly "so in love" with Brad.

It is certainly a u-turn compared to what played out after Angelina reportedly filed for divorce in September last year. After spending nine months living out of suitcases, Angelina moved into a mansion in L.A's Los Feliz neigbourhood with their six children in June this year.

During an interview with Vanity Fair last year Angelina said they were trying to move forward.

“We’re all trying our best to heal our family," she said