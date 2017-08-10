TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Diski Divas fans think Sibongile wrote Bonang’s book

10 August 2017 - 10:04 By TshisaLIVE
Sibongile Masuku has constantly been roasted for her English.
As the backlash over Bonang Matheba's book continues on social media, fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas have suggested that the book may have been written by the show's Sibongile Masuku.

Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife has become the one diva fans love to hate and when she featured on the show on Wednesday evening fans once again took shots at her English.

Using hilarious jokes and memes, they suggested that Sibongile's English was so bad she might have written Bonang's error-laden book.

As if that wasn't enough drama, the ex-wife of Kaizer Chiefs striker Nkosinathi Nhleko, Thandeka, revealed that she is also planning to release a book. The news sent Twitter fans into a frenzy, with fans encouraging her to not waste her time.

