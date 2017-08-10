IN MEMES: Diski Divas fans think Sibongile wrote Bonang’s book
As the backlash over Bonang Matheba's book continues on social media, fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas have suggested that the book may have been written by the show's Sibongile Masuku.
Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife has become the one diva fans love to hate and when she featured on the show on Wednesday evening fans once again took shots at her English.
Using hilarious jokes and memes, they suggested that Sibongile's English was so bad she might have written Bonang's error-laden book.
#DiskiDivas shout out to the writer and editor of #AtoB . English came ka skepe maan pic.twitter.com/FZztlaqhzu— Christopher Mash (@chriishtopher) August 9, 2017
#DiskiDivas when Sbongile start talking, you'd swear she's reading Bonang 's book 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MhcO1ECW0Z— Anita (@Anita09618344) August 9, 2017
#THOLUKUTHIHEY Sibongile might just be the author of Bonang's book 📚 🕮😂😂Deal Done 💃👏 🤝 😂 #DiskiDivas— ScorttHarney (@MrSwaggLady) August 9, 2017
#DiskiDivas I think Sbongile wrote Bonangs book. pic.twitter.com/EpYE5SSrHQ— Monalisae (@Zinhle52710009) August 9, 2017
Apparently Sibongile and Bonang went to the same school😂😂😂#DiskiDivas— IG:inga_makalima (@ingamakalima) August 9, 2017
#DiskiDivas.....Sbongile and Bonang's editor same whatsapp group... pic.twitter.com/yyv5Erwmzw— dumisanimbatha (@sugadibambam) August 9, 2017
But Sibongile and Bonang same whatsapp group #DealDone #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/48IknVfNhl— Jama_Ka_Sjadu (@NjUhuruMapapu) August 9, 2017
As if that wasn't enough drama, the ex-wife of Kaizer Chiefs striker Nkosinathi Nhleko, Thandeka, revealed that she is also planning to release a book. The news sent Twitter fans into a frenzy, with fans encouraging her to not waste her time.
Thandeka is also writing a book #DiskiDivas @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/HagPrGL27n— Mallondy (@LondiweMakhanya) August 9, 2017
So Thandeka wants to write a book #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/N8n9Bs0IkA— kinie nene (@kinienene1) August 9, 2017
#DiskiDivas thandeka biko biko..😏 not another book please. Mzansi need to recover. After reading A to B we really need a break.— ♡Skin-Bee! ! (@PaullySkin) August 9, 2017
Everyone is writing a book neh #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/R3cAhKoSPb— LoveLoveKay (@Kay_Bianca) August 9, 2017
