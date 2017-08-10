IN MEMES: Diski Divas fans think Sibongile wrote Bonang’s book

As the backlash over Bonang Matheba's book continues on social media, fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas have suggested that the book may have been written by the show's Sibongile Masuku.

Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife has become the one diva fans love to hate and when she featured on the show on Wednesday evening fans once again took shots at her English.

Using hilarious jokes and memes, they suggested that Sibongile's English was so bad she might have written Bonang's error-laden book.