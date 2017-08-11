Looking for love? Uyang'thanda Na needs you!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thomas said that they were looking for "genuine" people who were ready to confess their love.

"We look for contestants who seem most genuine when asking to pursue their crush. This always makes for better reality TV and it increases the chances of a "yes," which is ultimately what we want."

The show was a firm favourite in its first season and Thomas said that fans can expect a few more twists and turns in its second season.

"Season two will be everything season one was and more. The people writing know exactly what the stakes are and that always makes for a great start to any story. I think Uyang'thanda Na will have a higher "yes" rate this time around even though we know our audiences love the drama of rejection," he added.