Looking for love? Uyang'thanda Na needs you!

11 August 2017 - 12:32 By TshisaLIVE
Producer Thomas Gumede has promised more twists and turns on the next season of Uyang'thanda Na.
Image: Via Thomas Gumede's Instagram

The second season of Mzansi Magic's super popular dating reality show Uyang'thanda Na is currently in production, with its producers looking for people who want to bust out the friend zone and confess their love for their crush. 

One of the producers, actor Thomas Gumede, reached out to fans of the show this week to announce that eligible singles could call or sms a number to try out for the show.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thomas said that they were looking for "genuine" people who were ready to confess their love.

"We look for contestants who seem most genuine when asking to pursue their crush. This always makes for better reality TV and  it increases the chances of a "yes," which is ultimately what we want."

The show was a firm favourite in its first season and Thomas said that fans can expect a few more twists and turns in its second season.

"Season two will be everything season one was and more. The people writing  know exactly what the stakes are and that always makes for a great start to any story. I think Uyang'thanda Na will have a higher "yes" rate this time around even though we know our audiences love the drama of rejection," he added.

