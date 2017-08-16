Cassper Nyovest reveals #FillUpFNBStadium date - Twitter goes crazy

After keeping fans in suspense for months, rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed the date for his much-anticipated, history making attempt to fill over 75 000 seats at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Cassper announced on social media that the show, which is a follow up to the #FillUpTheDome and #FillUpOrlandoStadium series, would be one for the books.

The event is set for December 2 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The rapper revealed the date during an interview with US hip-hop radio personality, DJ Charlamagne.

"We doing FNB Stadium, we hoping for over 75 000 people. It's probably going to be the biggest hip- hop concert in the world. We still working on the lineup. Maybe you should come out and MC [he said to Charlamagne]. It's going to be an amazing night," he said.

Although the rapper did not want to divulge too many details about the event, he said that his theme would be more African this time around.

"I am building a set, but I don't want to mess it up for people but I am Mufasa [Lion King character] basically. We have to take it back to Africa. I've done a floating stage, last year we had a lot of 3D elements, so this time we just want to take it back home. It's going to be a African-themed, the jungle, it's going to be crazy," he said.

The internet went crazy over the announcement and had just the right memes to show their excitement: