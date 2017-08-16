TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest reveals #FillUpFNBStadium date - Twitter goes crazy

16 August 2017 - 11:18 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Cassper Nyovest will be filling up FNB Stadium in December.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest will be filling up FNB Stadium in December.

After keeping fans in suspense for months, rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed the date for his much-anticipated, history making attempt to fill over 75 000 seats at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Cassper announced on social media that the show, which is a follow up to the #FillUpTheDome and #FillUpOrlandoStadium series, would be one for the books.

The event is set for December 2 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The rapper revealed the date during an interview with US hip-hop radio personality, DJ Charlamagne. 

"We doing FNB Stadium, we hoping for over 75 000 people. It's probably going to be the biggest hip- hop concert in the world. We still working on the lineup. Maybe you should come out and MC [he said to Charlamagne]. It's going to be an amazing night," he said.

Although the rapper did not want to divulge too many details about the event, he said that his theme would be more African this time around.  

"I am building a set, but I don't want to mess it up for people but I am Mufasa [Lion King character] basically. We have to take it back to Africa. I've done a floating stage, last year we had a lot of 3D elements, so this time we just want to take it back home. It's going to be a African-themed, the jungle, it's going to be crazy," he said.

The internet went crazy over the announcement and had just the right memes to show their excitement:

Bontle Modiselle is protective of her sister Refilwe

Television presenter Bontle Modiselle, who completes the trio of the famous Modiselle sisters with actress Candice and model Refilwe, has opened up ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'I'm a normal mother at home' - Zodwa opens up about raising her son

At the mention of Zodwa Wabantu, most people instantly think, skimpy clothing and impressive dance moves, but away from the spotlight the position ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

David Tlale wins over US star Kirk Franklin- here's how it happened

When US gospel star Kirk Franklin jetted into Nigeria this week, he arrived to find an outfit from celebrated SA fashion designer David Tlale that he ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching

Khanyi Mbau is no stranger to talk about her lightened complexion and she certainly ain't shy to admit that she's an advocate of using products to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Jamie Bartlett's disabled father inspired his acting style

Actor Jamie Bartlett has opened up about the inspiration his father, who was disabled after being hit by a truck, was to him and how he influenced ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela TshisaLIVE
  5. Tumisho Masha flaunts his gal's booty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Triple axe-murder cop cared for comatose sister of Henri van Breda
Marikana: A cry for justice continues 5 years on.
X