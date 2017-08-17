'I'm no stranger to the bible' - Skolopad on 'preaching' in church

Entertainer Nonhlanhla Qwabe, popularly known as Skolopad, is introducing her fans to yet another aspect of herself adding "preacher" to her other roles as a nurse, mother and entertainer.

The announcement shocked her fans who questioned if Skolopad could "preach the word of God".

The entertainer, who is known for her butt tattoo, seductive dance moves and saucy pictures, told TshisaLIVE that she wants to introduce her fans to a relatively "unknown" aspect of herself.

"My father is a pastor at African Gospel and I am a member [of the church] but I never got a chance to participate. Some members told my mother that I'm possessed by the devil and she told them to pray for me. But I am no stranger to the bible," she said.

The entertainer said she is happy for the invite and that people will see her a whole different side to her when she is in church.

Out to prove that she can be "every woman", she also indicated that "preaching" does not mean the end of Skolopad, in fact she has a couple of bookings lined up.

"I'll be quoting Psalms and Revelations verses and the topic of the sermon is the secret storms of life," she said.