Idols SA hopeful Gugu opens up about sharing a name with 'great' Gugu Zulu

Idols SA hopeful and actress Gugu Zulu doesn't mind the pressure that comes with sharing a name with the great racing car driver, and instead draws inspiration from the legacy he's left behind.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Gugu explained that Gugu's legacy inspired her to be great in her own field.

"Everyone would ask me if I knew or was related to Gugu Zulu. We are not related but I read up on him and the more I read the more I realised what a great guy he was. But I was happy that he was a guy and he was a race driver, at least that meant no direct competition," she said.

The singer said she never met Gugu but he had once commented on her Instagram page.

"I had done an interview or something and they put a picture of me there. Then apparently people were commenting on his social media pages and saying he has a great body. So he commented on one of my pictures and said something like 'people are congratulating me on my figure, so thanks,' but also went on to congratulate me on my work," she reminisced.

Gugu said she also aspired to be great and hopes that after her Idols journey she would be known as "Gugu Zulu, the great artist". The She Is King actress said she wanted to go all the way to the top in the reality singing competition.

Idols SA airs on Sundays on Mzansi Magic at 5pm.