TshisaLIVE

Idols SA hopeful Gugu opens up about sharing a name with 'great' Gugu Zulu

29 August 2017 - 11:25 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress and singer Gugu Zulu says she admired the late race driver Gugu Zulu with whom she shares a name.
Actress and singer Gugu Zulu says she admired the late race driver Gugu Zulu with whom she shares a name.
Image: Via Instagram

Idols SA hopeful and actress Gugu Zulu doesn't mind the pressure that comes with sharing a name with the great racing car driver, and instead draws inspiration from the legacy he's left behind. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Gugu explained that Gugu's legacy inspired her to be great in her own field. 

"Everyone would ask me if I knew or was related to Gugu Zulu. We are not related but I read up on him and the more I read the more I realised what a great guy he was. But I was happy that he was a guy and he was a race driver, at least that meant no direct competition," she said.

The singer said she never met Gugu but he had once commented on her Instagram page.

"I had done an interview or something and they put a picture of me there. Then apparently people were commenting on his social media pages and saying he has a great body. So he commented on one of my pictures and said something like 'people are congratulating me on my figure, so thanks,' but also went on to congratulate me on my work," she reminisced.

Gugu said she also aspired to be great and hopes that after her Idols journey she would be known as "Gugu Zulu, the great artist". The She Is King actress said she wanted to go all the way to the top in the reality singing competition. 

Idols SA airs on Sundays on Mzansi Magic at 5pm. 

‘All I want for my birthday is to hear you say I’m gold’ - Simz Ngema to Dumi Masilela

Actress Simphiwe Ngema has broken her social media silence since the death of her husband to make a heartbreaking birthday wish to hear him give her ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

YOH! Somizi’s impressive VMA outfit cost over R40k

Somizi's outfit was made with Swarovski crystals and cost between R40,000 and R60,000.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Linda 'Mrs Husband' Mtoba reveals what keeps her a happy wife

Actress Linda Mtoba has fully embraced being a wife and has seen social media appoint her as the unofficial "young marriage" ambassador for her "Mrs ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link'

Somizi jokes that he's enlisted the help of the LA Police Department.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

A lead role in a film and more: Thembisa Mdoda on her next move

After winning big at the Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Thembisa Mdoda is confident she left Our Perfect Wedding on a high and aims to get even ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu steals the show at Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  5. But Bonang looked like money at the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston
North Korean missile passes over northern Japan
X