WATCH: Aweh! The People's Bae shows off his dance moves

01 September 2017 - 12:24 By TshisaLIVE
The People's Bae has some sick moves.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, or as he is batter known, The People's Bae, is rolling into a parliamentary committee with some sick dance moves.

The politician is loved for his smoking-hot looks and strong opinions and now he's showed off his impressive dance skills. 

Mbuyiseni shared a video of himself doing a gumboot dance.

Happy Spring Day.

We going into the committee this morning on some... 🎶

A post shared by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on

