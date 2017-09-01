WATCH: Aweh! The People's Bae shows off his dance moves
01 September 2017 - 12:24
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, or as he is batter known, The People's Bae, is rolling into a parliamentary committee with some sick dance moves.
The politician is loved for his smoking-hot looks and strong opinions and now he's showed off his impressive dance skills.
Mbuyiseni shared a video of himself doing a gumboot dance.
Happy Spring Day.
