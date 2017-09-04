Thuli Phongolo's love for music opens new doors for her

Despite being thrown in the deep end during the early days of her music career, Thuli Phongolo's passion kept her focused and determined to make it as a DJ.

The actress-turned-DJ told TshisaLIVE that when she first started out she "didn't even know how to play" and was under a lot of pressure to impress.

"After I kept talking about my extensive love for music, DJ Zoe said to me, why don't you just do it because you have an ear for music. So she began mentoring me. I had only 12 lessons before I could go to my first gig because Zoe started advertising for her event that was coming up and put me on the line up. My PR people sent out a press release saying I was a DJ, and at that time I didn't even know know how to play properly," she explained.

The actress, popularly known for her Generations: The Legacy character Namhla, said she was proud that she managed to make a great first impression.

Thuli added that since then bookings have been rolling in, which has helped her believe she made the right decision.

"By the time my first gig came, I was already booked for more gigs so I practised daily to perfect my skill. Since that first gig, I've only had four weekends free and I'm loving it," she said.

Thuli said she has been incredibly busy perfecting her skills but has not ignored her acting or other projects that she has been heading up such as her clothing line.

"I am focusing on my DJ gigs, my acting, my clothing line and I have just signed an endorsement deal with a shoe company and I'm super excited," she said.