Khanya Mkangisa gets into gear for next Tropika Island of Treasure

Actress Khanya Mkangisa is the first celebrity to be announced as a contestant for season eight of reality show Tropika Island of Treasure, which will be filmed in the Maldives.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khanya couldn't hide her excitement over the adventure that awaits her, although she admitted she still doesn't feel she's ready for the activities there.

"Maldives is a dream destination and so beautiful. I'm super excited to be part of this season, because I wanted to do it so much last year but I was shooting Isidingo at the time. I've been an avid watcher of the program, I love the activities and the game. Although I'll admit I don't think I'm as ready as I could be. So I'll be hitting the gym to make sure that I am fit enough," she said.

Although Khanya could not share the names of other celebrities who will be joining her on the island, she revealed that they already did a photoshoot and got the chance to meet their competitors.

She said the rest of the group "seem like a fit" bunch and was certain they would have the best time on the island.

"We did a shoot together and just from that I could tell that we are going to have fun and share great moments together. We are actually a well-rounded group of people. We all know it's a competition primarily, but we plan to enjoy ourselves while doing it," she said.

The show gives celebs a chance to pair up with ordinary people to compete for an impressive cash price.

Katlego Maboe was also announced as the host of the the SABC 3 show, set to begin in February 2018. The energetic Katlego is taking over from Minnie Dlamini who slayed as the host in the seventh season of the show.