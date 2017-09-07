IN MEMES: 'Tired' Diski Divas fans want less talking and more goals
Fans of popular Mzansi Magic TV reality show Diski Divas took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to voice their frustration with the contestants' constant bickering and talking, calling for the divas to show more of their luxurious lifestyle.
The show has faced a constant battle with fans over the course of its current season, with a feud between divas Kia Ntshole and Sibongile Masuku sometimes providing the only entertainment to keep viewers glued to the show.
As the feud between the pair subsided on Wednesday's episode of the show, fans took to Twitter to demand the divas at least show off their flashy rides and lifestyles to prove their titles as 'Diski Divas'.
Can we see their Houses, Cars etc. They Divas after all. We want to have some 'GOALS' phela👑👠💄#DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/nLTLXnRmVj— Bongiwe (@Bongiwe_Coola) September 6, 2017
#diskidivas😂😂😂😂 these divas are just a disappointment, we don't even know where they live or what they drive . pic.twitter.com/vdYgQqSA0a— Mo 👑 (@MontlhaK) September 6, 2017
#DiskiDivas is lyk @ANN7tv dey lyk promise u this hype of scoop den u get 2see the content aauwa bathong u dodi njee pic.twitter.com/0tsqLWpTHc— Tholukuthi Hi (@mzerakababalo) September 6, 2017
#DiskiDivas I should conduct a fact finding research to see if these girls are really still dating the soccer stars they claim to be dating— Arnold (@ArnoldRivalani) September 6, 2017
What is #DiskiDivas about pila pila? I don't even understand WAGS. No I expect myself to understand #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/83Fqr5thGx— Mary-Ann Nkoana (@Rixmix_sa) September 6, 2017
When is the season finally? #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/orcZggfhV4— Noxolo (@knoxyhinana) September 6, 2017
What's happening lana? #DiskiDivas I don't feel this season. Kore a ke bone gore gwiragalang pic.twitter.com/mdiTD9gxLj— 💜16th Sept🎈💜 (@Kueen_hadiyah) September 6, 2017
