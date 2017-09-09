TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Ntando Duma shares heartfelt moments with her daughter

09 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma and baby Sbahle share a cute moment.
Image: Via Instagram

Ntando Duma is enjoying every moment of being a new mom, and isn't shy to share the journey with fans on social media. 

The actress shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her daughter, which gained hundreds of comments on Instagram.  

Fans hailed her for proudly embracing the joys of motherhood and taking a stand against critics who sexualise breast feeding. 

❤ @sbahlemzizi 📸: @_anteye

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Ntando and Junior de Rocka both also shared pictures of their baby's face for the first time this weekend. And she's totally adorable! 

"I believe in Gods process and timing! He definitely knew what he was doing when he gave me you," said Junior about his little girl. 

💕✨ @sbahlemzizi

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Truly Blessed ❤️ MaMzizi 🌺 Jama ka Sjadu

A post shared by Junior De Rocka (@juniorderocka) on

