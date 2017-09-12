TshisaLIVE

I had to re-evaluate my relationship with SA, says Pamela Nomvete on TV return

12 September 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Pamela Nomvete will be returning to SA TV screens next month.
After several years out of the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete will return to South African TV screens next month as a no-nonsense prison boss in Mzansi Magic's drama series Lockdown.

Pamela, who played the character of Ntsiki Lukhele on Generations in the 90's, will play the role of prison governor Deborah Banda on the second season of the show and told TshisaLIVE  she couldn't wait to return to TV.

Pamela said she was a massive fan of the first season and was approached to star in the series after praising actress Lorcia Cooper for her acting on the show.

"I came across Lockdown through communicating with Lorcia Cooper on social media. I mentioned to her that this show she was in, and absolutely brilliant in, would be something I would love to act in.  She responded to me within twenty minutes and told me that she had shown my message to the director Mandla N (Mandla Ngcongwane) and he responded positively," she said.

After a stint on UK soapie Coronation Street, Pamela said that she decided late last year that she needed to return to SA TV screens but was unsure in what role.

"I never stopped acting. I just gave acting on South African screens a rest. I needed to re-evaluate my life and my relationship with this country. Being in this show at this time couldn't be more perfect," she explained.

She described the return, especially in such a challenging role, as "fantastic and mind boggling".

"The part I play is extremely demanding. This character has so many layers.  It is very complex and I found her emotionally, spiritually and even physically challenging. It was a fantastic and mind boggling experience," she said.

Pamela will be joined by Kalushi actor Thabo Rametsi, who will play the role of her son Simon Banda.

Gauteng Maboneng and Greed and Desire actress Linda Sebezo also joined the cast of the series as inmate Maki Magwaza.

Lockdown season 2 premieres October 9 on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

