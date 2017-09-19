Riky Rick explains why he's a 'music snob'

Rapper Riky Rick is well known for his extravagant lifestyle and lyrics to match, but the Sidlokutini rapper has revealed that he sees himself as a "music snob" and that his music isn't really a true reflection of the man behind Riky Rick.

Featured in an international United Kingdom publication, Pause magazine, the rapper explained his love for music and his inspiration.

He also explained why he's yet to release his favourite song, saying its because he understands the "difference" between his job and "what he likes'.

"I’m a music snob in some way. I know the difference between my job and what I like, you know? The music that I listen to is probably like the complete polar opposite of who I am as Riky Rick you know?" he said.

The rapper, whose distinctive fashion and rap style has seen him win a lot of fans over, explained to the mag that the man behind the artist had different preferences of music.

"It’s much more chilled. I listen to very slow music. Like right now the only thing I’m listening to is Sampha that’s like my rotation for like the past three months," he said.

Riky's music is usually fast tempo and even though he is able to feature on slow trap rap songs, the rapper is famous for his turn-up tracks. Songs like Sidlokutini, Boss Zonke and Nafukwa have become party anthems in SA and have received general acclaim.

The rapper's lyrics often range from his life experiences to his aspirations.

He has also recently released his new single Buy It Out, where he shares his love for huge international brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada.