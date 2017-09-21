I have made a million from music, says L-Tido

Popular musician L-Tido has come a long way from almost losing all of his savings to record his first musical project to making more than a million rand from his music.

The star has won several awards and achieved mainstream success during his career as a rapper and producer told Metro FM DJ Rams Mabote that he made a lot of money through music.

"I am fortunate enough to have made a million rand from music. I am not sure about a million dollars but I have made my first million," he revealed.

The artist, who once worked as a financial adviser, has come a long way from giving up a cushy job to chase his passion for music.

"Hip-hop in 2008 was not big (popular). We had no big stars who were making money so I had to take the risk. I knew that I had to make a plan so I saved to record a mixtape. The money I used to finance my first project was from what I had got during my 9-to-5. I was self-funded. I had no one to help me. Looking back, It was not a risk that was well thought out given the climate of the industry at the time. It was not a good risk but I am glad it paid off," he added.