TshisaLIVE

Die Antwoord's 'guru' Roger Ballen donates work to Cape Town museum

22 September 2017 - 09:15 By Anthony Molyneaux

Photographic artist Roger Ballen has donated all of his published work to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.

Friday marks the official grand opening of the museum‚ where Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is expected to perform a "blessing''.  

Ballen's controversial art is world-renowned and has been cited by South African "zef" musicians Die Antwoord‚ who have said his work inspired the birth of the group.  

In recognition of Ballen's donation‚ the Centre of Photography in the museum has been named after the American-born artist.

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.
Image: Iwan Baan

The mission of the Roger Ballen Foundation Centre for Photography is to collect‚ preserve‚ research and exhibit contemporary photography and artworks that use photography from Africa and its diaspora.

"I'm so happy that I can be part of the formation of the foundation‚ of the museum and the archival section‚" said Ballen.

"It's a creative process just for me to able to do this‚ so it's a real challenge and it couldn't be a better place [for my work] to be."   Hundreds of visitors are expected to attend the opening of the museum - which cost R500-million to create - to view the 100 galleries on seven floors. Twenty dignitaries and children will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

READ MORE:

Die Antwoord release 'bizarre' trailer for Zef TV

In July Die Antwoord announced it would be releasing a comic book series. The project was the lead-up to a TV series about the duo's life in SA ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'F*ck Everyone' Die Antwoord to be immortalised in comic book

Die Antwoord are gunning for immortality when a new comic book series written and conceptualised by the group's Ninja and Yo-landi Vi$$er launches at ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Die Antwoord dies on that day - group confirms they'll disband in 2017

South African zef group, Die Antwoord, have previously said that they won't exist forever. And while most people have forgotten about the statements, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Antwoord to answer to Kimmel

To promote the release of their latest album Mount Ninji and Da Nice Time Kid on Friday, Die Antwoord will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE
  2. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  3. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter 'needs counselling' after last night's Please Step In TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
NOMFUNDO [OFFICIAL TRAILER]
X