Die Antwoord's 'guru' Roger Ballen donates work to Cape Town museum

Photographic artist Roger Ballen has donated all of his published work to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.

Friday marks the official grand opening of the museum‚ where Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is expected to perform a "blessing''.

Ballen's controversial art is world-renowned and has been cited by South African "zef" musicians Die Antwoord‚ who have said his work inspired the birth of the group.

In recognition of Ballen's donation‚ the Centre of Photography in the museum has been named after the American-born artist.