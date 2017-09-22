Die Antwoord's 'guru' Roger Ballen donates work to Cape Town museum
Photographic artist Roger Ballen has donated all of his published work to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.
Friday marks the official grand opening of the museum‚ where Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is expected to perform a "blessing''.
Ballen's controversial art is world-renowned and has been cited by South African "zef" musicians Die Antwoord‚ who have said his work inspired the birth of the group.
In recognition of Ballen's donation‚ the Centre of Photography in the museum has been named after the American-born artist.
The mission of the Roger Ballen Foundation Centre for Photography is to collect‚ preserve‚ research and exhibit contemporary photography and artworks that use photography from Africa and its diaspora.
"I'm so happy that I can be part of the formation of the foundation‚ of the museum and the archival section‚" said Ballen.
"It's a creative process just for me to able to do this‚ so it's a real challenge and it couldn't be a better place [for my work] to be." Hundreds of visitors are expected to attend the opening of the museum - which cost R500-million to create - to view the 100 galleries on seven floors. Twenty dignitaries and children will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
