I think I am white 'cause I can’t click my tongue? - Lerato hits back at hate

Lerato Kganyago has never been one to hold back when challenged and the star once again got into a spicy twar over not being able to click her tongue when pronouncing vernac words.

The trouble started when Lerato and one of her followers got into an argument over being able pronounce vernacular words and their willingness to try.

After Lerato claimed the follower couldn't even pronounce one word Sepedi and was not willing to try, the person responded by insisting that clicking was "an African thing".

"Darling clicking your tongue is an African thing not a language.....Vuka emaqandeni!! try figuring that out Miss 'You know I can't say that'" the follower told Lerato.

Lerato didn't take the comment lying down and soon hit back, accusing the follower of being ignorant.