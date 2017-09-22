I think I am white 'cause I can’t click my tongue? - Lerato hits back at hate
Lerato Kganyago has never been one to hold back when challenged and the star once again got into a spicy twar over not being able to click her tongue when pronouncing vernac words.
The trouble started when Lerato and one of her followers got into an argument over being able pronounce vernacular words and their willingness to try.
After Lerato claimed the follower couldn't even pronounce one word Sepedi and was not willing to try, the person responded by insisting that clicking was "an African thing".
"Darling clicking your tongue is an African thing not a language.....Vuka emaqandeni!! try figuring that out Miss 'You know I can't say that'" the follower told Lerato.
Lerato didn't take the comment lying down and soon hit back, accusing the follower of being ignorant.
If you were WELL READ and NOT IGNORANT, you would KNOW there are NO CLICKS in SEPEDI! But I'm tweeting an IGNORANT BEING https://t.co/Sa9NjlvSjS— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) September 21, 2017
She can't even pronounce a single word but out here bashing someone who is making an effort to speak HER language... https://t.co/2anc6kVkBk— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) September 21, 2017
As the exchange got more heated, the follower suggested that Lerato was not staying true to her South African roots and was trying "extremely hard to sound white" .
Ignorance is when a whole black woman tries extremely hard to sound white!! Pedi or not you're still South African!! Why all the caps now???— Zee-nkle (@Zi_nhle19) September 21, 2017
Lerato simply laughed off the suggestion.
So I think I'm white cuz I can't CLICK my tongue 🤣🤣 I guess there are a LOT OF BLACK FOLKS who think they white! Your mental capacity 🤷🏽♀️— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) September 21, 2017
