WATCH: Alicia Keys praises Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe's work

22 September 2017 - 12:42 By Gershwin Wanneburg
R&B megastar Alicia Keys has paid tribute to Mzansi's Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe after the local fashion icon was honoured with a global award in New York.

In a short video, the American singer praises "her friend" for the work she has done to promote fashion designers and empower women. 

Dr Precious was recognised by Fashion 4 Development at a VIP luncheon hosted by Fashion 4 Development in New York on Monday.

It's not the first time the singer has given props to Dr Precious. In 2015 Alicia's charity, Keep A Child Alive, named Dr Precious and her billionaire husband Patrice Motsepe their humanitarians of the year. 

