'She raised my hopes for f***in nothing' - girl calls out Bonang Matheba on Twitter

A university student has caused a storm with claims that Bonang Matheba allegedly failed to live up to promises to help pay her fees seven months later.

Bonang Matheba topped the trends list for over 24 hours following the incident in which she made "promises" to assist the girl pay the balance for her fees.

The girl, who calls herself Amber Run @Nanazileh, took to Twitter in February to share her frustrations over losing a potential job in China because she couldn't pay off her school fees. This after, she failed to produce the original document, which proves that she completed her studies for her visa.

That was when Bonang publicly offered to help her to settle the amount.