'She raised my hopes for f***in nothing' - girl calls out Bonang Matheba on Twitter
A university student has caused a storm with claims that Bonang Matheba allegedly failed to live up to promises to help pay her fees seven months later.
Bonang Matheba topped the trends list for over 24 hours following the incident in which she made "promises" to assist the girl pay the balance for her fees.
The girl, who calls herself Amber Run @Nanazileh, took to Twitter in February to share her frustrations over losing a potential job in China because she couldn't pay off her school fees. This after, she failed to produce the original document, which proves that she completed her studies for her visa.
That was when Bonang publicly offered to help her to settle the amount.
The young woman also shared screenshots of private conversations she had with Bonang, which allegedly amounted to dololo.
Twitter has been split over the fiasco and initially felt sorry for the young woman.
As the girl took to Twitter to express her disappointment over Bonang "failing" her, B replied claiming that three people were working on her case.
No wonder Bonang never came through. This girl is impatient and rude. pic.twitter.com/8RDDZnqN35— Maria *RIA* Nepembe™ (@MariaNepembe) September 26, 2017
It was then that the B force (Bonang's fans) came out strongly to defend her, saying that the woman made it seem like she was "entitled".
Apart from the brief tweet, Bonang has not revealed any further details surrounding the fiasco.
Bonang's team have not been available for comment.
Yes she is not entitled 2 Bonang's money bt BOTHO bo kae in all of this? If she couldn't help anymore it was ok however let that person know pic.twitter.com/MUPIxlHWlU— Mic_Mo'N 💋✌🏽 (@Ntebo_Mo) September 25, 2017
Bonang Is Not #NSFAS Secondly Do You Really Expect Her To Help People On Twitter? The Same People Waiting For Her Downfall, Are You Crazy? pic.twitter.com/9ktURLLiBP— R A P H A E L (@TheDothrakian) September 25, 2017
This Bonang saga taught me that your tweets might block your blessings pic.twitter.com/TsR7CvnA4o— SocialTrends🇿🇦™ (@SocialTrendsZA) September 25, 2017
Yeyi heyi Bonang this ,heyi heyi Bonang that— Npk Twice (@NpkTwiceSA) September 25, 2017
Your father promised you a bike 10 years ago but dololo
Yekela uBonang pic.twitter.com/gwSG0Hn21F
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE