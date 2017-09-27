TshisaLIVE

'I see my future with her' - Zahara & Ian plan to get married soon

27 September 2017 - 08:50 By TshisaLIVE
Zahara's boyfriend Ian says that the star inspired him.
Image: Via Zahara's Instagram

Zahara and her boyfriend Ian are madly in love and are planning to wed soon, the Phendula hitmaker's bae has told TshisaLIVE.

The couple, who confirmed their romance in June this year, have been dating for several months and Ian Sibiya said he couldn't be happier.

"Zahara is an incredible woman. She inspires me and I have learnt a lot from her. She has helped me deal with so much in my life and I really appreciate all the support I get from her," he said.

Ian said he knew from the moment he met Zahara that he wanted to build a future with her, and one day marry her.

"I feel at peace with her. I see my future with her. I told her family that the next time they see me I will bring cows (to pay lobola) and I am serious about that. We are working towards that and it will be soon," he added.

Zahara's private life has made headlines for several years, and Ian said that he stood by her through all the rumours because they were completely open with each other.

"The secret to our relationship is communication. We speak about everything and I often tell her that there must be something special about her to always be spoken about. She is strong and focused so I am never worried about her," Ian added. 

