Twitter shook that Please Step In participant had eight partners
Mzansi Magic's hit relationship-themed reality show Please Step In, topped the Twitter trends list once more on Tuesday evening as fans discussed the "after effects" of having an absent father as a girl child.
This week's episode drew sharp reaction from viewers after a father, Patrick, wrote to the show to get intervention for his children who didn't get along.
Patrick explained that he could not get his two children Olwethu and Asavela to see eye to eye on anything.
At first Twitter took aim at Asavela's "rudeness", but their attention soon shifted when Patrick revealed that all eight of his children have different mothers.
Twitter could not believe how the man "spread his seed," and believed that this contributed to the conflict between his children.
Users made their feelings known through hilarious jokes and memes:
This father is the problem #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/x57RvzwGFn— Geegee Rantie 🇿🇦 (@Gigirantie) September 26, 2017
#PleaseStepIn This man has eight kids all from different women. Hhay ngeke! pic.twitter.com/g0cZeEzLFI— Fisokuhle Zwane (@Physoh_Madness) September 26, 2017
#PleaseStepIn - not judging but the father has 8 kids different mothers. pic.twitter.com/L4KHH3oCF9— Sbusiso DubeMaluleka (@Sbudah1) September 26, 2017
Mam Angie dragging the father for the FILTH #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/CxYz0U4LTa— Brendon Gumede (@BrendonGumede) September 26, 2017
How's this lady denying that her father's children are her siblings?— PLS RT Pinned Tweet (@Tsholo_k) September 26, 2017
We are black, beyps, even your cousins are your siblings#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/9LLl1G08qk
Bathi 8 children with different women???— IssA sanda (@asanda_01) September 26, 2017
Let me watch. See this man... just now it's my father.#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/eg9KhiXcUN
#PleaseStepIn omw Asavela is rude! She emotionally manipulates her dad I've noticed ngeke! @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/kIQuqrDN5U— Zakithi Ngcobo (@ZinneyN) September 26, 2017
Yhooo Asavela is rude AF!!! Wow ughel #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/J5hlNfCgo1— Noxolo Mabaso (@Nox_McFire) September 26, 2017
#PleaseStepIn Asavela wants to be housewife with allowance🙌🙌🙏 dreams! pic.twitter.com/fIkcFvjX2d— BangBang💥 (@TBone7559) September 26, 2017
