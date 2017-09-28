TshisaLIVE

I smoke weed and sing in prison‚ says kwaito star Brickz

28 September 2017 - 12:26 By Peter Ramothwala
Brickz has opened up about his time in prison.
Brickz has opened up about his time in prison.
Image: Via Brickz Instagram

Kwaito star Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu claims to currently smoke weed and sing while in prison to keep him calm.

In a social worker's report read before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday, it was claimed that the Sweety My Baby hit maker had been singing his yet-to-be-released music to inspire inmates.

Sentencing proceedings are currently underway at the court, where Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2013. However‚ in the report presented this morning‚ Brickz still maintains that he is innocent.

Through a signed statement that was read out in court, the girl said Brickz had taken away her happiness, leaving her "bleeding with anger". 

During sentencing Brickz' lawyer, Piet du Plessis argued for a sentence of 10 years and nothing more. 

"He is human like all of us. He has his mistakes. Court must take into consideration whether he is the kind of person society should be protected against," he said. 

The musician will remain in custody until October 17 when sentencing will resume.

