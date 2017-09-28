WATCH: Khanyi Mbau forks out R95K on latest cosmetic surgery

Khanyi Mbau has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she spent R95,000 for her latest cosmetic surgery and documented parts of the procedure on TV on Wednesday night.

The TV and radio personality kept fans guessing over her visit to hospital last week, after pictures of her emerged on social media. However, it has since been revealed that Khanyi was in hospital for a waist reduction procedure, liposuction and some work on her breasts.

She shared parts of the surgery with fans, which aired during her entertainment and lifestyle show, The Scoop on Wednesday night.

On the show Khanyi revealed that she initially wanted to have some of the fat from her liposuction put into her buttocks, but doctors told her it was unrealistic.

Khanyi added she recorded the surgery to educate people about the pros and cons.

In the segment, fans got glimpses of doctors working on Khanyi and marking her body in preparation for the procedure.