TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out'

30 September 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi opens up about her split.
Pearl Thusi - Pearl Thusi opens up about her split.
Image: Instagram

Pearl Thusi has for the first time briefly addressed her split from sports personality, Robert Marawa. 

Robert confirmed that he and Pearl split through a brief tweet on August 7, after their relationship constantly became a topic for the rumour mill. 

Even though Robert confirmed the rumours, Pearl decided to stay silent on the matter. 

During an interview with Sowetan Magazine, Pearl opened up just a tiny bit. 

"Yes, it's a private issue, but it was an incredible relationship. It was an absolutely incredible relationship. I wouldn't trade it. I learnt a lot from it. I think we've all taken the lessons we needed to take from that journey and hopefully we can all move forward from that," she said. 

Pearl added that sometimes things don't go according to plan and its allowed to. "Sometimes things don't work and they are allowed (not) to," she said. 

Pearl explained that when Robert confirmed their breakup, she didn't respond because she didn't feel the need to. 

Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game

Dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu has criticised entertainer Skolopad, accusing the star of being an infant in the industry and seeking attention ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skolopad rocks the Feather Awards nominees party red carpet in a 'sheet dress'

It's no secret that Skolopad never misses an opportunity to flaunt her booty, which has become her trademark.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot

Actress Asanda Maku has proudly flaunted her curves in a bikini photoshoot, which she's shared on social media.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I really don't hate Bonang, says 'Boneng reality show' star Lasizwe

Thulasizwe "Lasizwe" Dambuza may never miss an opportunity to shade Bonang but the comedian and YouTube sensation claims he has not beef with Queen B ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Zodwa takes a swim in her birthday suit TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shook that Please Step In participant had eight partners TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 local stars who graced the cover of Playboy SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X