Babes Wodumo serves heat in teeny-tiny black shorts

01 October 2017 - 14:00 By TshisLIVE
Babes Wodumo serves major heat.
Babes Wodumo recently served major sauce when she showed off her booty in a pair of tiny black shorts. 

While the rest of us are hitting the gym twice a day because we slacked during Winter, Babes is summer ready.

Even though the Wololo hitmaker has previously been criticised for her risque dance moves and dressing - she continues to give haters the middle finger. 

Good for you Babes! 

When it's " only U" 🚜

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

