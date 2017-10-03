TshisaLIVE

I’ve never been so scared- Pulane left shaken after witnessing heist

03 October 2017 - 10:48 By TshisaLIVE
Pulane Lenkoe witnessed a cash in transit heist that left her fearing for her life.
Pulane Lenkoe witnessed a cash in transit heist that left her fearing for her life.
Image: Pulane Lenkoe via Twitter.

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe was left fearing for her life on Monday evening after witnessing a heist in Johannesburg that she described as the scariest thing she had ever seen.

Taking to social media, Pulane recounted how she had heard gunshots and saw a cash in transit heist at the Buccleuch interchange in Johannesburg.

Posting a video of the scene just after the incident, Pulane wrote: "At this point I had not realised that there was a shoot out, and was just taking a video because I was surprised that people were turning into oncoming (traffic). All of a sudden I heard gunshots. I dropped the phone and turned my car around."

Witnessing the scene left Pulane "shaking" and thinking about the value of life.

"I've never been so scared for my life," she said.

She thanked her friends and fans who took to the comments section of her post to offer their support and said she was grateful to have not been harmed in the incident.

Pulane's post came just days after musician Tresor recounted his own experience with crime. In a statement he revealed that he had been held up at gunpoint in an attempted hijacking in Johannesburg.

IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Isithunzi for dealing with real issues

Twitter could not believe that the riveting story of four young girls on Isithunzi came to an end on Monday evening, however they were grateful for ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Bobby van Jaarsveld will be in recovery for six weeks after throat surgery

Afrikaans pop star Bobby van Jaarsveld will be away from the mic for six-weeks after he undergoes throat surgery on Wednesday, his manager Ronel ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

I am dating superman, says Lalla Hirayama on her man

Lalla Hirayama credits her man with helping her resist the "fakeness" of the industry, and has described him as "Superman". Lalla has always been shy ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

The Wound’s producers want to inspire ‘risk takers’ in film making through Oscar entry

The filmmakers behind the controversial local film The Wound (Inxeba), which was recently announced as South Africa's 2018 Oscars entry, said they ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Pastor Mboro & Bhaka Nzama embroiled in spicy war of words

The gloves are off between Prophet Mboro and herbalist-turned-pastor, Bhaka Nzama as the two have been embroiled in a war of words against each other.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X