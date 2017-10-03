I’ve never been so scared- Pulane left shaken after witnessing heist

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe was left fearing for her life on Monday evening after witnessing a heist in Johannesburg that she described as the scariest thing she had ever seen.

Taking to social media, Pulane recounted how she had heard gunshots and saw a cash in transit heist at the Buccleuch interchange in Johannesburg.

Posting a video of the scene just after the incident, Pulane wrote: "At this point I had not realised that there was a shoot out, and was just taking a video because I was surprised that people were turning into oncoming (traffic). All of a sudden I heard gunshots. I dropped the phone and turned my car around."

Witnessing the scene left Pulane "shaking" and thinking about the value of life.

"I've never been so scared for my life," she said.

She thanked her friends and fans who took to the comments section of her post to offer their support and said she was grateful to have not been harmed in the incident.

Pulane's post came just days after musician Tresor recounted his own experience with crime. In a statement he revealed that he had been held up at gunpoint in an attempted hijacking in Johannesburg.