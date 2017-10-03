TshisaLIVE

'Clearly the devil got you,' says AKA on 'photoshopped cocaine' snap

03 October 2017 - 10:38 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper AKA thinks people are out to destroy his reputation
Image: Via AKA's Instagram/Baq_Smith

Rapper AKA is convinced that there are evil forces out to destroy his reputation, after an image emerged on social media showing 'drugs' on his table taken from a video of him dancing with bae, Bonang Matheba.  

The rapper took to Twitter to accuse people of photoshopping the snaps that were screenshot from the video.

Although the rapper has since deleted the tweet, he was clearly not impressed by the picture.

The video clip from which the snaps came from, appears to have been an Instagram story video. The pair are seen joyfully dancing to an old school jam.

The rapper added that there were people trying to tarnish his name and has decided to leave them to God.

