Shalima Mkongi speaks out on black people associating mental illness with witchcraft

Actress Shalima Mkongi has challenged Mzansi's TV writers and producers to create stories that focused on the lack of awareness around mental health especially in black communities.

Speaking to DJ Sbu on Massive Metro, Shalima believes it is important for more people to be educated about mental health, because black people often associated it with witchcraft.

"I would love to challenge writers and myself to start writing stories on the mental illness within the black community. I'd love to write a film about why black people think when you have (an illness like) schizophrenia you have been bewitched?" she said.

Shalima also spoke about how she hopes South African productions would target issues that were often ignored, like depression.

"I'd love to see a story like that because, us black people, are affected by mental illnesses that we don't even know about. (For example) I know that depression in black families does not exist," she said.

The actress added that this misconception and lack of knowledge needed to change.

Shalima, who plays, Ashanti, on SABC 2's Keeping Score made her mark on the industry with the role.

Ashanti is a spoilt and wild young woman, who is the apple of her father's eye. Shortly after making her debut on the show, Shalima had to defend herself against criticism that her 'sex appeal' may have landed her the role.

"People say my character came about considering my sex appeal. I find it weird because as a working actress you follow the script and the director's orders, not withstanding the wardrobe that guides you on how you should dress," she told Sunday World at the time.