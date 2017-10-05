TshisaLIVE

Shalima Mkongi speaks out on black people associating mental illness with witchcraft

05 October 2017 - 14:22 By TshisaLIVE
Shalima Mkongi believes that there should be more awareness around mental health.
Shalima Mkongi believes that there should be more awareness around mental health.
Image: Via Shalima Mkongi Instagram

Actress Shalima Mkongi has challenged Mzansi's TV writers and producers to create stories that focused on the lack of awareness around mental health especially in black communities. 

Speaking to DJ Sbu on Massive Metro, Shalima believes it is important for more people to be educated about mental health, because black people often associated it with witchcraft.   

"I would love to challenge writers and myself to start writing stories on the mental illness within the black community. I'd love to write a film about why black people think when you have (an illness like) schizophrenia you have been bewitched?" she said.

Shalima also spoke about how she hopes South African productions would target issues that were often ignored, like depression.

"I'd love to see a story like that because, us black people, are affected by mental illnesses that we don't even know about. (For example) I know that depression in black families does not exist," she said. 

The actress added that this misconception and lack of knowledge needed to change. 

Shalima, who plays, Ashanti, on SABC 2's Keeping Score made her mark on the industry with the role. 

Ashanti is a spoilt and wild young woman, who is the apple of her father's eye. Shortly after making her debut on the show, Shalima had to defend herself against criticism that her 'sex appeal' may have landed her the role. 

"People say my character came about considering my sex appeal. I find it weird because as a working actress you follow the script and the director's orders, not withstanding the wardrobe that guides you on how you should dress," she told Sunday World at the time.

Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy

Babes Wodumo caused major traffic on Twitter last night, after she posted a revealing picture of herself with a caption that was quickly dubbed a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'It's not valid' - David Tlale responds to reality show critics

David Tlale has hit back at critics of his reality show, telling TshisaLIVE that while there were "glitches in production" the complaints were not ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Traditional leaders invited to screening of The Wound after backlash

After news that The Wound (Inxeba) was picked as Mzansi's entry for the 2018 Oscars, the film was called "offensive" by the Eastern Cape House of ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Babes & Nasty C make MTV EMA's list

Halala! Babes Wodumo and Nasty C have been nominated for the 2017 MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category. They will face off against Wizkid, ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie: I was told I wasn't black enough

Despite being born and bred in Soweto, actor Cedric Fourie has revealed he's been told that he doesn't look "black enough" to play certain roles, a ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Clearly the devil got you,' says AKA on 'photoshopped cocaine' snap TshisaLIVE
  4. I am dating superman, says Lalla Hirayama on her man TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DA marches to Gupta compound
On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
X