Cedric Fourie: My son has made me a better actor

Being an actor requires being in touch with your emotions and Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie says being a father has opened him up to a whole new world.

Cedric told TshisaLIVE that his two-year-old son has not only been the light in his life but has also made him a better actor.

"Being a parent has put me in tune with my emotions even more. More than anything, being responsible for another life is single-handedly the one thing that can bring out emotions I never thought I had. I can't imagine losing my son and the amount of love I have for him cannot be measured," he said.

He explained that acting that require in-depth understanding of emotions and parenting has helped him put some of those into action, helping him successfully portray emotionally-layered character like Lehasa on Skeem Saam.

When he's not on set, Cedric uses his free time to do impromptu photoshoots with his son, ensuring that he captures every moment.

Ncaw.