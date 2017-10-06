TshisaLIVE

Cedric Fourie: My son has made me a better actor

06 October 2017 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Cedric Fourie said his son's birth made him a better actor
Actor Cedric Fourie said his son's birth made him a better actor
Image: Via Instagram

Being an actor requires being in touch with your emotions and Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie says being a father has opened him up to a whole new world.

Cedric told TshisaLIVE that his two-year-old son has not only been the light in his life but has also made him a better actor.

"Being a parent has put me in tune with my emotions even more. More than anything, being responsible for another life is single-handedly the one thing that can bring out emotions I never thought I had. I can't imagine losing my son and the amount of love I have for him cannot be measured," he said.

He explained that acting that require in-depth understanding of emotions and parenting has helped him put some of those into action, helping him successfully portray emotionally-layered character like Lehasa on Skeem Saam.

When he's not on set, Cedric uses his free time to do impromptu photoshoots with his son, ensuring that he captures every moment.

Ncaw.

 

Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy

Babes Wodumo caused major traffic on Twitter last night, after she posted a revealing picture of herself with a caption that was quickly dubbed a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It's not valid' - David Tlale responds to reality show critics

David Tlale has hit back at critics of his reality show, telling TshisaLIVE that while there were "glitches in production" the complaints were not ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Traditional leaders invited to screening of The Wound after backlash

After news that The Wound (Inxeba) was picked as Mzansi's entry for the 2018 Oscars, the film was called "offensive" by the Eastern Cape House of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie: I was told I wasn't black enough

Despite being born and bred in Soweto, actor Cedric Fourie has revealed he's been told that he doesn't look "black enough" to play certain roles, a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Babes & Nasty C make MTV EMA's list

Halala! Babes Wodumo and Nasty C have been nominated for the 2017 MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category. They will face off against Wizkid, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You dark idiot' - Khanyi Mbau's spicy clapback to bleaching shade TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Please Step In's gogo just wants her money back! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE
  5. Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X