Enhle Mbali shows off her yummy-mommy figure

08 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Enhle Mbali serves Mzansi heat in Ibiza.
Image: Supplied

Enhle Mbali was definitely watching her figure during winter. You know because summer bodies are made in winter. 

But the rest of us didn't take that seriously. 

So while Enhle is flaunting her gorgeous figure on the beaches of Ibiza, we're just green with envy.

And, let's not forget that she's a mama of two. 

Yaaasss guurl! 

Day1 Ibiza #EnhleEndsSummerIbiza #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle🎓🌺🍭

A post shared by Enhle Mbali Maphumulo (@enhlembali_) on

Day 2 #EnhleEndsSummerInIbiza #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle🌺🍭🎓

A post shared by Enhle Mbali Maphumulo (@enhlembali_) on

