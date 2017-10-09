Yummy and determined to prove himself: Meet The Queen's Thabang Molaba

The Queen has introduced a new 'easy on the eye' character in the form of Gift, played by model turned actor Thabang Molaba, who is determined to prove his acting abilities.

Speaking to Thembi Seete on Massic Metro Thabang said he was grateful to land the gig.

"I've always wanted to do acting but I couldn't juggle it with school. It was too demanding. So I decided to start with modelling to get my name out there. But acting was my first love. The Queen is my first and biggest role," he said.

Thabang said working with veterans in the acting industry has often left him overwhelmed but the opportunity to learn has been amazing.

The actor plays the character of a rich and spoilt young man, Gift, who is the on screen son to Gracious (played by Rami Chuene). He said that he started shooting in July and admitted he feels the pressure to prove himself.

The Free State born model explained that he has always had big dreams and moved to Gauteng to pursue them. When asked about how he handles the female attention, Thabang said he has his priorities in order.

"It's easy when you know your priorities and your focus. I keep my eye on the bigger picture."

Although some people were initially skeptical about his acting, Twitter does not mind the eye candy he brings to the screen.