Can anything stop Black Coffee? DJ dominates SA Dance Music Awards

A week after walking away with the Best Deep House DJ award at the 2017 DJ Awards held in Ibiza, DJ Black Coffee scooped three awards at the SA Dance Music Awards on Thursday night.

Black Coffee continued his dominance at award shows this year when he walked away with the Best Male DJ, Best Dance Music Producer and Best Remix for his In Common remix with US star Alicia Keys.

Unfortunately, Black Coffee and his team were too busy planning his shows around the world to be reached for comment on the win.

House group Black Motion was another big winner, walking away with the Best Live Act crown and the Best Music Video award for their collaboration with Bucie.