Can anything stop Black Coffee? DJ dominates SA Dance Music Awards

06 October 2017 - 11:02 By TshisaLIVE
Black Coffee was a big winner at the SA Dance Music Awards.
A week after walking away with the Best Deep House DJ award at the 2017 DJ Awards held in Ibiza, DJ Black Coffee scooped three awards at the SA Dance Music Awards on  Thursday night.

Black Coffee continued his dominance at award shows this year when he walked away with the Best Male DJ, Best Dance Music Producer and Best Remix for his In Common remix with US star Alicia Keys.

Unfortunately, Black Coffee and his team were too busy planning his shows around the world to be reached for comment on the win.

House group Black Motion was another big winner, walking away with the Best Live Act crown and the Best Music Video award for their collaboration with Bucie.

We've just scooped our second @dmasouthafrica Award - for Best Live Act #DanceMusicAwards #YaBadimo 🙏

A post shared by #YaBadimo (@realblackmotion) on

After losing out at several award ceremonies this year, Babes Wodumo finally won an award for her hit single Wololo, scooping the Best Kwaito/Gqom Record gong.

