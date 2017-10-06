TshisaLIVE

'I'm not ready to die' - Xolani Gwala opens up about his cancer battle

06 October 2017 - 11:15 By TshisaLIVE
Radio personality Xolani Gwala opens up about his fight with cancer
Radio personality Xolani Gwala opens up about his fight with cancer
Image: Via 702 Twitter

After confirming he has been diagnosed with cancer, radio personality Xolani Gwala has shared his fears and lessons learned as he begins his battle with the disease which is at an advanced stage.

Xolani, who left his followers shocked after he revealed that he had to go off air due to colon cancer, told Drum magazine that the diagnoses also shocked him. He said his family has inspired him to fight.

"Family is at the center of this entire thing. It's your family that makes you stay positive. I'm not ready to die yet," he said.

The talk show host married his wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo in 2015 and they have a daughter together, in addition to Xolani's two daughters from a previous relationship.

Speaking to the publication, he said he now wanted to help raise awareness that cancer can happen to anybody.

"After this I've learned you've got to raise awareness. I don't smoke. I don't drink. I live well. I eat well. My parents don't have it as far as I know... so the thing about cancer is that it can happen to anyone," said Xolani.

Last month, three weeks after 702 announced that he would be off air for several weeks to allow him space to deal with a "serious medical challenge", Xolani revealed the diagnosis.

He said he had already undergone a medical procedure to remove a tumour and had begun chemotherapy. 

“It’s going to be a long fight‚ but a fight that I’m ready for,” he said at the time.

SNAPS: Nicole Nyaba sizzles in lingerie shoot!

Socialite and video vixen, Nicole Nyaba has just taken being smoking-hot to a whole new level.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Bafana Bafana star Lehlohonolo Majoro welcomes baby boy

Former Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro and his missus Dhivia Nkhatha recently welcomed a baby boy, the couple's second child ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Cedric Fourie: My son has made me a better actor

Being an actor requires being in touch with your emotions and Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie says being a father has opened him up to a whole new ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH | This is the best dance video of Babes ever!

First she posted a picture of her booty and y'all went cray. Then she was nominated for an MTV EMA in the Best African Act category. And now, to ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Makgofe Moagi opens up about her 'home-wrecker' role

Playing a side chick on Skeem Saam has seen actress Makgofe Moagi's character top the trends list on Twitter, however while she anticipated hate, she ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You dark idiot' - Khanyi Mbau's spicy clapback to bleaching shade TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Please Step In's gogo just wants her money back! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International TshisaLIVE
  5. Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X