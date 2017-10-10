TshisaLIVE

US group Migos clear the air on SA culture tour 'scam'

10 October 2017 - 10:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Migos are still coming to SA.
Migos are still coming to SA.
Image: Supplied/ Mabala Noise

Award-winning US rap group Migos have moved swiftly to set the record straight on suggestions that they were not booked to perform in South Africa, despite them being advertised as performing across the country next week.

Fans got jitters after promotional material for the tour with no pictures of Migos were shared online, alongside a screenshot of their apparent tour dates with no reference to  performances in South Africa.

While fans speculated that the tour's organisers Mabala Noise were trying to scam South Africans, others suggested that the group might cancel their tour with Mabala Noise like US hip-hop star Tory Lanez had earlier this year. Tory was scheduled to perform at a Mabala Noise event alongside Robin Thicke on  June 30, but cancelled just days before the show. He was replaced by rapper French Montana. 

Worried fans flooded social media with paranoid-filled messages and tweets to the group begging them to set the record straight, making Migos one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the tour's publicist Melanie Ramjee said that they confirmed with Migo's camp that the group would still be coming to SA.

"I have spoken to Migo's camp and they will definitely still be coming to South Africa. They have signed contracts which they will honour," she said.

She explained that the group had an Australian tour prior to their performances in South Africa and would be coming directly from Australia. 

"From our side, there is no need to panic. The tour is definitely confirmed," she added. 

Migos will perform in Durban and Johannesburg on October 20 and 21.

IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps

After several years away from the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete returned to TV screens on Thursday to applause from local fans. The ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu explains the REAL reason she and Skolopad 'don't mix'

Zodwa Wabantu has squashed claims of a brewing feud between her and entertainer Skolopad, explaining that she just does not want to be painted with ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu plans to meet Robert Mugabe 'soon'

Zodwa Wabantu is looking to strengthen her African network by meeting Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, a meeting she said she is in the process of ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

We all need to chill -Khanyi defends 'racist' Dove advert

As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm, Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried

Although there were couple of awkward moments due to the language barrier that left the groom confused, Twitter still celebrated the union of Our ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Durban area at this moment.
Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard ...
X