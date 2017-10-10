US group Migos clear the air on SA culture tour 'scam'

Award-winning US rap group Migos have moved swiftly to set the record straight on suggestions that they were not booked to perform in South Africa, despite them being advertised as performing across the country next week.

Fans got jitters after promotional material for the tour with no pictures of Migos were shared online, alongside a screenshot of their apparent tour dates with no reference to performances in South Africa.

While fans speculated that the tour's organisers Mabala Noise were trying to scam South Africans, others suggested that the group might cancel their tour with Mabala Noise like US hip-hop star Tory Lanez had earlier this year. Tory was scheduled to perform at a Mabala Noise event alongside Robin Thicke on June 30, but cancelled just days before the show. He was replaced by rapper French Montana.

Worried fans flooded social media with paranoid-filled messages and tweets to the group begging them to set the record straight, making Migos one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the tour's publicist Melanie Ramjee said that they confirmed with Migo's camp that the group would still be coming to SA.

"I have spoken to Migo's camp and they will definitely still be coming to South Africa. They have signed contracts which they will honour," she said.

She explained that the group had an Australian tour prior to their performances in South Africa and would be coming directly from Australia.

"From our side, there is no need to panic. The tour is definitely confirmed," she added.

Migos will perform in Durban and Johannesburg on October 20 and 21.