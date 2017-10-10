Zodwa Wabantu explains the REAL reason she and Skolopad 'don't mix'

Zodwa Wabantu has squashed claims of a brewing feud between her and entertainer Skolopad, explaining that she just does not want to be painted with the same brush as her and that they vying for different things.

After refusing to take a picture with Skolopad at the recent Feather Award nominations event, Zodwa’s action led to speculation on social media that she has something against Skolopad.

However, Zodwa has set the record straight on her thoughts of Skolopad in an interview with TshisaLIVE.

“Skolopad says she sings. I don’t sing. Even on her Instagram, I don’t see exactly what she is about. Is she after money or what? She’s just there… (Saying things like) Euphonik I want to help you get over Bonang and stuff. She goes to every award ceremony for the sake of it, nominated or not. There’s nothing wrong with that, its her thing. She’s here for the fame, I am here for the money. That is why we don’t mix,” she explained.

Skolopad burst into the spotlight after she stole the show with a revealing yellow dress at the Metro FM Music Awards earlier this year. She then continuously hogged headlines for her risqué poses, semi naked outfits and attempts to introduce people to her music.

Zodwa said she wants to “hang out” with people who contribute to her and that share the same passion of “making money” and Skolopad wasn't one of them.

She explained that her interaction with Skolopad began back at the 2017 Durban July when Skolopad called and wanted to “hang out”. Zodwa claims Skolopad wanted them to be “buddies” and although she initially didn’t object, the meeting never happened.

Zodwa reiterated that she isn’t “beefing” with Skolopad. Adding that she’s all about women empowerment and understood that women needed to support each other instead of fighting amongst themselves.

“I don’t like fighting women. I feel for them because we have so many battles we fight every day. We have cheating boyfriends and insecurities, we need one another,” she said.