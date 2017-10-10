TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu explains the REAL reason she and Skolopad 'don't mix'

10 October 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Entertainer, dancer and celebrity Zodwa Wabantu says she and Skolopad aren't after the same things
Entertainer, dancer and celebrity Zodwa Wabantu says she and Skolopad aren't after the same things
Image: Picture: Alon Skuy

Zodwa Wabantu has squashed claims of a brewing feud between her and entertainer Skolopad, explaining that she just does not want to be painted with the same brush as her and that they vying for different things. 

After refusing to take a picture with Skolopad at the recent Feather Award nominations event, Zodwa’s action led to speculation on social media that she has something against Skolopad.

However, Zodwa has set the record straight on her thoughts of Skolopad in an interview with TshisaLIVE. 

“Skolopad says she sings. I don’t sing. Even on her Instagram, I don’t see exactly what she is about. Is she after money or what? She’s just there… (Saying things like) Euphonik I want to help you get over Bonang and stuff. She goes to every award ceremony for the sake of it, nominated or not. There’s nothing wrong with that, its her thing. She’s here for the fame, I am here for the money. That is why we don’t mix,” she explained.

Skolopad burst into the spotlight after she stole the show with a revealing yellow dress at the Metro FM Music Awards earlier this year. She then continuously hogged headlines for her risqué poses, semi naked outfits and attempts to introduce people to her music.

Zodwa said she wants to “hang out” with people who contribute to her and that share the same passion of “making money” and Skolopad wasn't one of them.

She explained that her interaction with Skolopad began back at the 2017 Durban July when Skolopad called and wanted to “hang out”. Zodwa claims Skolopad wanted them to be “buddies” and although she initially didn’t object, the meeting never happened.

Zodwa reiterated that she isn’t “beefing” with Skolopad. Adding that she’s all about women empowerment and understood that women needed to support each other instead of fighting amongst themselves.

“I don’t like fighting women. I feel for them because we have so many battles we fight every day. We have cheating boyfriends and insecurities, we need one another,” she said.

We all need to chill -Khanyi defends 'racist' Dove advert

As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm, Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Zodwa on her stripper gig: I tried pole dancing but failed

Zodwa Wabantu has walked away from her experience at The Summit strip club in Hillbrow a little stiffer after attempting to do some pole dancing and ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Twitter calls for boycott of Dove products after 'racist' ad

Twitter has been left infuriated by a Dove advert that has been dubbed 'racist' and has led to thousands of social media users threatening to ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Here's how Somgaga got glam ready for Idols SA

Somizi Mhlongo pulled out all the stops for his dramatic and flamboyant look for last night's episode of Idols SA
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

I can't wait to start a family, says Minnie Dlamini

Now that her traditional and white weddings are over, Minnie Dlamini is excited to embrace this new chapter in her life, which includes starting a ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Deadly hailstorm tears through Johannesburg and surrounds
Hail storm wrecks Cradlestone mall roof
X