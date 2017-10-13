Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview
Soccer player Andile Jali has been hailed for staying true to his roots, after a video of him doing an interview in Zulu and Xhosa in Belgium emerged on social media.
Fans of the soccer star have applauded him for taking a stand against the "pressure" to speak English while overseas.
In the widely shared video clip Andile could be seen listening attentively to an interviewer who asked his questions in English, to which he responded in Zulu.
Andile Jali is a Legend for answering questions in Zulu in Belgium 😁 be like Andile Jali pic.twitter.com/ONZPtJ99OM— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) October 12, 2017
Twitter users expressed their pride through a string of comments and memes that have flooded the social media platform.
Intentional soccer soccer players soccer players do soccer players do this all the time. Kudos to him. pic.twitter.com/QFSfLbwA1t— Mlungu😅 (@GMolahloe) October 12, 2017
He even says "Ilentuza"— #SR2 (@Timeless_365) October 13, 2017
Issa savage pic.twitter.com/DuhCkHpTJc
Let me fix this 😕u don't know if he's speaking Zulu or Bhaca or Hlubi or Xhosa .etc— l Follow Back (@beylakingluba) October 12, 2017
But he is Nguni Anyways pic.twitter.com/obWGl1gqpD
Everything starts with "No...."😌😌 pic.twitter.com/wORyqrs4El— 🇿🇦Les Matsemela®™ (@innocent_lesiba) October 12, 2017
Big up Fam.... He handled that interview very well pic.twitter.com/IMGxAEgRz6— The tattoo Artist (@Mr_Sniper_) October 13, 2017
