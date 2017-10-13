Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview

Soccer player Andile Jali has been hailed for staying true to his roots, after a video of him doing an interview in Zulu and Xhosa in Belgium emerged on social media.

Fans of the soccer star have applauded him for taking a stand against the "pressure" to speak English while overseas.

In the widely shared video clip Andile could be seen listening attentively to an interviewer who asked his questions in English, to which he responded in Zulu.