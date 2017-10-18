Dr Tumi slams 'recycled' gospel music industry

Award-winning musician Dr Tumi may be one of the biggest gospel artists in the country, but he believes the genre has some way to go in matching the originality found in other music.

Dr Tumi told Power FM's Tumelo Mothotoane that he dreamed of a day where he could walk into a music store and every gospel album was unique.

"I think that South African gospel music has come a long way, but one of things that is my personal dream is when you can go into a store to buy music. When you can go to the gospel music shelf and every album you pick up is new content, not recycled. I believe that there is still a lot of recycling that happens," he said.