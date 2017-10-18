TshisaLIVE

Dr Tumi slams 'recycled' gospel music industry

18 October 2017 - 15:35 By TshisaLIVE
Dr Tumi wants gospel music to be more unique and innovative.
Award-winning musician Dr Tumi may be one of the biggest gospel artists in the country, but he believes the genre has some way to go in matching the originality found in other music.

Dr Tumi told Power FM's Tumelo Mothotoane that he dreamed of a day where he could walk into a music store and every gospel album was unique.

"I think that South African gospel music has come a long way, but one of things that is my personal dream is when you can go into a store to buy music. When you can go to the gospel music shelf and every album you pick up is new content, not recycled. I believe that there is still a lot of recycling that happens," he said.

He said that there was a lot of creativity and innovation in other genres where albums have uniques songs and not just the same song recycled.

"That is still my sad sore point: That there is so much recycled music in the industry. Perhaps the major record music labels believe that is what sells, but there is hope because we are doing new content and, at points, outselling the recycled content," he said.

Dr Tumi has transformed the gospel industry, releasing fresh music and recently filling the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg  - a first for a gospel artist.

He told TshisaLIVE at the time that he hoped the show would encourage others to dream big.

"This concert shows that if you have a dream and the willingness to see it become a reality, you can. You need to keep your faith, work hard and find others that are willing to help you. But no dream is impossible," he said.

X