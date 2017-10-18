'We must trust the law' - Tumisho Masha on reinstated assault charges

Tumisho told TshisaLIVE he trusts the legal system and is prepared to see the law take its course.

"Men need to realise that being bitter and looking to retaliate is not the way to respond to an abuse accusation. We need to trust the law. I might find myself in a situation where I am representing all the men that have been accused and are innocent. The law will determine that, but if that's the case, then it's also okay," he said.

Tumisho said that abuse is a serious crime and perpetrators should face the consequences.

He applauded the NPA and law enforcement officers for their work.

"We often take them for granted. They could have turned her away because the initial charges were dropped but they didn't. They chose to investigate and I respect that."

According to a Sunday Sun report, Zozibini decided to reinstate charges after Tumisho allegedly violated a court order she had against him.

Attempts to reach Zozibini for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.