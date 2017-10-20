Zenzo Ngqobe: Acting has taken me to places I never thought I'd go

Almost a decade after busting into the industry, Zenzo Ngqobe's personal life hardly makes the news, but the actor says it's because of knowing what to announce to the world and what to keep private.

The actor, who won Mzansi over as Butcher in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi, shared some of the life lessons he's bagged since his entry into the public domain with TshisaLIVE.

"I've learned not to make announcements about my personal life. I have a two-year-old son, whom I adore. I don't necessarily hide anything, I just find that it's better to be out there for the work. I am all about performance. I'm here because I'm an actor (that's what people should know)."

Zenzo currently plays Junior on Mzansi Magic's The Imposter . He has played different characters that he admitted forced him to look for inspiration in different parts of his life.

The Mafikeng-born actor also spoke about his "hollywood" ambitions, saying he wants to make an impression in Africa that will attract international filmmakers.

"Hollywood is great and all, but I want to rather impress home first. I won't leave SA and go to the USA looking for Hollywood fame. I want to give great performances and shine bright enough for Hollywood to come looking for me."

The actor said one of the most valuable lessons he's learnt was through a saying that goes: "Don't love yourself in the art, love the art in you."

"Acting has taken me places I never thought I would go and the possibilities are endless. The trick is to never forget why you started."