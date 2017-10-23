TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES: The Bold and the Beautiful cast take Mzansi

23 October 2017 - 12:58 By TshisaLIVE
Karla Mosley, Jacob Young and Heather Tom spent time at the Lion Park.
Karla Mosley, Jacob Young and Heather Tom spent time at the Lion Park.
Image: Cyril Zuma

The Bold and the Beautiful cast members Karla Mosley, Jacob Young and Heather Tom   jetted into the country on Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of the soapie. 

In between mingling with fans, the cast have been on a whirlwind tour of Jozi.

On Saturday afternoon they visited the Lion Park and Safari Park in Lanseria and on Sunday had a karaoke session with fans and members of the media. 

Karla will also take to the ramp during designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's fashion show on Thursday, which is aimed at highlighting child education.

Karaoke was great .... thanks you @sabc3 @africanstar08 #bandbsatour

A post shared by Lucille Gumbi (@mrsladylu) on

@karlamose & @bbheathertom singing their hearts out 🎶 #BandBSATour #TheBoldSABC3Tour

A post shared by African Star Communications (@africanstar08) on

@Regrann from @jacob_w_young - Wow!!!! @sabc3 South Africa #TheBoldandTheBeautiful #TheBoldSABC3Tour #BandBSATour

A post shared by African Star Communications (@africanstar08) on

Azania defends her daughter against cyberbullying

Radio personality Azania Mosaka stepped in to defend her daughter after she was bullied on social media.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Mroza 'doing well' after 24-hour mystery disappearance

Maskandi musician, Mroza is recovering at home after being "found dazed and nearly naked" in a stranger's garden last Friday, after he mysteriously ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Could Botlhale’s performance really be the best in Idols history?

Idols SA hopeful Botlhale Phora took viewers to church on Sunday with a showstopping performance that had many in tears and was hailed by judge ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Jack Parow 'shaken' after taxi drivers threaten him with a panga

Popular Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow was recently caught in the crossfire between Uber and metered taxi drivers, when he was threatened with a panga ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'It's an attack on Africa' -Another skincare brand under fire for ‘racism’ TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Can we take a minute to discuss the gift that is Cassper's buff new look? TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Mzansi goes crazy for Manaka Ranaka’s date TshisaLIVE
  5. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
X