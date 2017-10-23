IN PICTURES: The Bold and the Beautiful cast take Mzansi

The Bold and the Beautiful cast members Karla Mosley, Jacob Young and Heather Tom jetted into the country on Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of the soapie.

In between mingling with fans, the cast have been on a whirlwind tour of Jozi.

On Saturday afternoon they visited the Lion Park and Safari Park in Lanseria and on Sunday had a karaoke session with fans and members of the media.

Karla will also take to the ramp during designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's fashion show on Thursday, which is aimed at highlighting child education.