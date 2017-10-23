TshisaLIVE

Could Botlhale's performance really be the best in Idols history?

23 October 2017
Botlhale Phora gave a stirring rendition of The Soil's Sedi Laka.
Image: Supplied/ Idols SA

Idols SA hopeful Botlhale Phora took viewers to church on Sunday with a showstopping performance that had many in tears and was hailed by judge Somizi as the best in the show's history.

Botlhale had social media eating out the palm of his hand after a stirring performance of The Soil’s Sedi Laka with the Soweto Gospel Choir.

It was perhaps Botlhale's finest hour on the show and Twitter was flooded with messages and memes in appreciation of the performance.

Somizi couldn't contain his excitement after the song and hailed it the best in Idols SA history, something that was hotly debated on social media.

What do you think? 

