Could Botlhale’s performance really be the best in Idols history?
Idols SA hopeful Botlhale Phora took viewers to church on Sunday with a showstopping performance that had many in tears and was hailed by judge Somizi as the best in the show's history.
Botlhale had social media eating out the palm of his hand after a stirring performance of The Soil’s Sedi Laka with the Soweto Gospel Choir.
It was perhaps Botlhale's finest hour on the show and Twitter was flooded with messages and memes in appreciation of the performance.
Hey hey Botlhale killed he's performance man. Lesedi lena kela hao boy boy#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/1uqtSQG0uM— Molwedi Milano (@MolwediRams) October 23, 2017
Botlhale took us to ALL churches: Postola, Sione, pentacostal, catholic, charismatic, you name it- he went IIINNN!! @IdolsSA #IdolsSA— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) October 22, 2017
Wow I am watching #IdolsSA repeat shuuuu botlhale you made me cry bra pic.twitter.com/XjrnlNc6S6— Khabo Tlou (@nanazesh) October 22, 2017
But like this Botlhale boy today... #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/0Nyeg6cuQe— Briyonne Motloung (@Yonah_88) October 22, 2017
#IdolsSA #botlhale he made my sunday he's something else. The future is now pic.twitter.com/TKZakkHMaQ— #TheLastBullet (@theIll_SmashSA) October 22, 2017
Somizi couldn't contain his excitement after the song and hailed it the best in Idols SA history, something that was hotly debated on social media.
#IdolsSA Botlhale you are really a light and Somizi said he is the history of Idols today. pic.twitter.com/XdH62Nu4Hb— charlotte (@charlanare) October 22, 2017
#IdolsSA— IG: @kiing_nic (@KiingNic_SA) October 22, 2017
Best performance in the history of Idols indeed 😍🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8qKeInjOHx
I totally agree with Somizi, my goodness Bothlale #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/eIwVVwI5LQ— Ayanda Cele (@Ayanda_Cele) October 22, 2017
Somizi must have been drunk when Khaya sang- Superbass,Thami sang-All I could do was cry.Bothlale best performance of #Idolssa history shame— Miss Zee (@TheeRealZee) October 22, 2017
USomizi unehaba🙄— kaMapholoba (@2le_Fuze) October 22, 2017
"...in the history of Idols" #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/EQo1gCpsSZ
Best performance in the history of Idols??...Not even the best performance of the night #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/HA3mLjFbks— Ann-Jay Shabalala (@NJABZeN) October 22, 2017
What do you think?
