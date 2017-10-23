TshisaLIVE

Mroza 'doing well' after 24-hour mystery disappearance

23 October 2017 - 11:20 By TshisaLIVE
Mroza's 'disappearance' was a personal matter.
Mroza's 'disappearance' was a personal matter.
Image: Via Instagram

Maskandi musician Mroza is recovering at home after being "found dazed and nearly naked" in a stranger's garden last Friday, after he mysteriously disappeared leaving family members concerned. 

According to Sowetan, Mroza's family opened a missing person's report with police on Thursday after he "vanished". 

Apparently Mroza, who was in Joburg to record music told his girlfriend that he wanted to return home to KZN after two days after arriving, but when she called his house no one knew where he was. 

"She said his phones were off. We started panicking. We went to Joburg and opened a missing person's report and reported his car stolen," his uncle, Moso Fakude told the paper. 

Apparently Mroza was found dazed and nearly naked in a person's garden in Carltonville, Johannesburg. 

Mabala Noise spokesperson, Sikhulile Nzuza told TshisaLIVE that Mroza was "doing okay" since the incident. 

He said that Mroza was not a victim of crime and that the matter was personal.

"He is fine and is recovering at home. It is a personal matter, which I cannot divulge without the family's authorisation, but he is fine and was not a victim of crime," said Sikhulile. 

Kenny Kunene 'blessed' by Serge at his surprise birthday party

Kenny Kunene's wife, Nonkululeko threw him a surprise birthday party that left him emotional.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Cassper: Not having rich parents was a blessing in disguise

Cassper Nyovest has been very open about the fact that he came from nothing and now drives around in fancy cars. Even in his music, he has detailed ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days

Everyone knows that Sunday nights would not be complete without Our Perfect Wedding causing a complete meltdown on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything

Never mind if you're a Buccaneer or Amakhosi fan, the one thing everyone was talking about after the Soweto Derby was the guy who tried to hide after ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'It's an attack on Africa' -Another skincare brand under fire for ‘racism’ TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Can we take a minute to discuss the gift that is Cassper's buff new look? TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Mzansi goes crazy for Manaka Ranaka’s date TshisaLIVE
  5. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
X