Mroza 'doing well' after 24-hour mystery disappearance

Apparently Mroza, who was in Joburg to record music told his girlfriend that he wanted to return home to KZN after two days after arriving, but when she called his house no one knew where he was.

"She said his phones were off. We started panicking. We went to Joburg and opened a missing person's report and reported his car stolen," his uncle, Moso Fakude told the paper.

Apparently Mroza was found dazed and nearly naked in a person's garden in Carltonville, Johannesburg.

Mabala Noise spokesperson, Sikhulile Nzuza told TshisaLIVE that Mroza was "doing okay" since the incident.

He said that Mroza was not a victim of crime and that the matter was personal.

"He is fine and is recovering at home. It is a personal matter, which I cannot divulge without the family's authorisation, but he is fine and was not a victim of crime," said Sikhulile.