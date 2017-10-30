Cassper adds street performers to #FillUpFNB lineup

The rapper has been visiting university campuses across the city to entice young fans to come out in their numbers.

Over the weekend Cassper's team roped in a group of street performers as part of their marketing campaign, but the rapper was so blown away by their skills that he added them to the lineup.

"This was suppose to be just another marketing strategy but I'm so blown away by these kids that I am putting them on #FillUpFNBStadium #Proudly South African," he said.

As the date draws closer, Cassper has still not managed to secure a headline sponsor, which has left him disappointed.

But that certainly hasn't deterred him, with his team telling TshisaLIVE that he would fit the R15 -million bill if a big sponsor does not come on board.