TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Mzansi tells Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers to 'study more'

30 October 2017 - 09:32 By TshisaLIVE
Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers Sakhile
Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo and Mbali Sikwane had Idols SA fans in a huff.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Fans were concerned by the appearance of Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo and Mbali Sikwane on Idols SA last night, with many believing that they should have been studying for matric exams instead of performing on live TV.

The high school students became overnight sensations earlier this year when the song they created together went viral, and was picked up by Euphonik.

Their meteoric rise to fame continued when the pair performed on the Idols SA stage on Sunday in front of a massive television audience.

While their performance was hailed by fans, concerned viewers thought that with matric exams now well underway the pair would be better off using the time to study.

