IN MEMES: Mzansi tells Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers to 'study more'
Fans were concerned by the appearance of Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo and Mbali Sikwane on Idols SA last night, with many believing that they should have been studying for matric exams instead of performing on live TV.
The high school students became overnight sensations earlier this year when the song they created together went viral, and was picked up by Euphonik.
Their meteoric rise to fame continued when the pair performed on the Idols SA stage on Sunday in front of a massive television audience.
While their performance was hailed by fans, concerned viewers thought that with matric exams now well underway the pair would be better off using the time to study.
Mbali is dancing like she’s not writing maths paper 2 tomorrow #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/pP7DwfODlL— Master *C* 🎬📺 (@SimplyChuene) October 29, 2017
Isn't that girl featured on Tholukuthi Hey supposed to be studying for her matric exams? #IdolsSA— Songwriter (@LuthoLwana) October 29, 2017
Isn't @killerkau and Mbali supposed to be home studying for exams? #idolssa pic.twitter.com/LJ2m2jM8Mo— A Girl Has No Name (@EbongaNdeya) October 29, 2017
Kganthe a se matric exams? Bana must be home preparing, not this #IdolsSA— lebogang moja (@lebz1) October 29, 2017
#idolssa aren't these tholukuthi kids supposed to be studying for their exams or something? pic.twitter.com/77mSZXZEVV— Nono (@Asseco_M) October 29, 2017
This kids must studying for tomorrow’s exam bona they busy hey hey thol’khuti 20% is waiting for them #IdolsSA— Pdee_Mat (@Philly_Mat) October 29, 2017
Mbali should be studying for Exams, akabhali yini ksasa #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/1o7i7Cblj6— Nonhlakanipho (@Nonhlak49626619) October 29, 2017
Thol’kuthi they are writing exams tomorrow #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Js1YWYpDSE— Zee 💥 (@Zee_dwag) October 29, 2017
Lol! Tholukuthi they both writing 2mrw Hey! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/nrDWGu9UmQ— The Observer (@Observe_Thee) October 29, 2017
