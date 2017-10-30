Inside Slikour and Melissa’s breathtaking traditional wedding

The two had their Umembeso ceremony earlier this year but waited until after their white wedding to hold the traditional ceremony.

The pair wore two traditional Xhosa outfits for the ceremony that were designed by popular local fashion designer Paledi Segapo and Andile Bhenya

Slikour told TshisaLIVE the traditional ceremony was more sentimental to him than the white wedding.

"The ceremony was great. It had more significance to me because I had family around me that I hadn't seen in a very long time. It was more sentimental and I really enjoyed it," he said.

He said that he was grateful to have married his best friend.

"We knew that this was something we had to do. It was really something so special to marry my friend. We are growing together and are going to have our ups and downs but there is no better feeling than marrying your friend," he added.

After celebrating two ceremonies in one month, the couple said they would take some time before they head out on honeymoon.

"We are back at work and maybe we'll go away in January," Slikour said.

Take a look at the couple's special day.