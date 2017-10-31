I didn't have a lot of friends because of my voice, says Zahara

"I grew up like a tomboy. I was staying with my brothers so they would go herd the cattle and I would go with them because I didn't have friends, because of my voice," Zahara said.

She explained that her neighbours would also tease her because they thought she sounded like a boy.

"There was a neighbour who would come looking for my mother and when I answered she would tell me 'I am not looking for you, boy' because of my voice," she added.

She said that it was a blessing in disguise because she was not caught up with the mischief other children in her community would get up to, and instead dedicated herself to her singing talent and church.

Reflecting on her childhood earlier this year, the star told Drum that she was often teased and made to feel like an “outcast”

“I was made fun of for my crooked teeth and they told me my voice was too big‚ ‘bathi ndingu Nongayindoda (I was too masculine)‚” she said about the hate.