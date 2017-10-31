TshisaLIVE

I didn't have a lot of friends because of my voice, says Zahara

31 October 2017 - 12:55 By TshisaLIVE
Zahara opened up about not having friends as a child because of her voice.
Zahara opened up about not having friends as a child because of her voice.
Image: Via Zahara's Instagram

Award-winning musician Zahara has revealed how her unique voice prevented her from making friends and led to her spending time at church where she sang. 

Zahara has become known for her powerful trademark voice that has seen her produce some of the most emotional vocals in Mzansi but she told Trending SA that it was not always such a blessing.

"I grew up like a tomboy. I was staying with my brothers so they would go herd the cattle and I would go with them because I didn't have friends, because of my voice," Zahara said.

She explained that her neighbours would also tease her because they thought she sounded like a boy.

"There was a neighbour who would come looking for my mother and when I answered she would tell me 'I am not looking for you, boy' because of my voice," she added.

She said that it was a blessing in disguise because she was not caught up with the mischief other children in her community would get up to, and instead dedicated herself to her singing talent and church.

Reflecting on her childhood earlier this year, the star told Drum that she was often teased and made to feel like an “outcast” 

“I was made fun of for my crooked teeth and they told me my voice was too big‚ ‘bathi ndingu Nongayindoda (I was too masculine)‚” she said about the hate.

